Plane makes emergency landing along highway south of Sabin

The sheriff said the pilot was not hurt. "There was no crash," he said.

Bergguist said the pilot was trying to get to Fargo.

Clay County Lt. Mark Empting said the pilot told authorities the plane had iced up so he had to bring it down. The plane was not damaged during the landing, Empting said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials are on the scene investigating.

Bergquist said the plane has been moved off the highway. "They're very light and easy to move," he said.