Trade delegation from Africa seeks food security at Big Iron

A prototype machine for interseeding cover crops into row crops is likely to be one of the hot topics at Big Iron field demonstrations, Sept. 13-15, at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo. Photo courtesy Fargo Products, Fargo. Special to the Forum / Fargo Products

WEST FARGO — More than 120 visitors from 10 countries joined the Big Iron throng, seeking common ground relationships in agriculture through the Big Iron International Visitors Program.

The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Trade Office with the cooperation of the U.S Commercial Service and has become a regular fixture of Big Iron, which runs Tuesday, Sept. 13, through Thursday this year.

This year's group was heavily represented by sub-Saharan countries, a difference from the usual guest list that often is heavily represented by visitors Soviet Union countries, where agriculture is more similar to Upper Great Plains farming. This year's delegation is the largest to date from Africa. Visitors came from Angola, Benin, Ethiopia, Liberia and Nigeria.

Dalva Ringote Allen, chairman of the board of directors of the Republic of Angola's Ministry of Economy's Institute of Business Foment, was among those leading a 56-member delegation from her country, focusing on developing agriculture in the wake of declines in oil prices, which the country exports.

Subsistence provides the main livelihood for most of Angola's population but more than half of the country's food is imported. The country has 58 million hectares, or 143 million acres, of "agricultural quality land." Of that 86 million acres are arable, or tillable. About 10 percent of the tillable land is cultivated and 20 percent is suitable for irrigation.

The country's crops include cassava, corn, beans, potatoes, sweet potatoes, soy and bananas, as well as coffee, manioc, rice, vegetables and fruits. The country produces 70 percent of its egg demand and the country has 4 million cattle.

"Agricultural development is a very top priority in sub-Sarahan Africa," said Julia Rauner Guerrero, senior commercial officer for the U.S Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration. She says that the region of the world is often "overlooked" by U.S. agribusiness, but that with difficult economics around the world, it is being focused on more. The office works with a counterpart office in Fargo and elsewhere in the U.S. to match up supply with demand.

She said that the U.S. wants Angola to be strong, and that American companies, including Superior Inc., a grain bin builder and marketer based in Kindred, N.D., are exploring opportunities there. The Angolan delegation included 32 companies, many of whom were in or expanding into agriculture because "this is the way forward," Geurrero said.

The U.S. Commercial Service opened its first office Uganda, which is the third largest gross domestic product in sub-Saharan Africa, with 25 million people. "It's a market that a lot of U.S. companies haven't thought about too much," she said.

Many of the Angolans must purchase service, technology and training through the country of South Africa, or Europe, so are looking for direct relationships. "Some of the countries in the delegation are positioning themselves to be distributors," she said. Farms range up to "massive, government-driven projects" up to 500,000 acres.

Dean Gorder, executive director of the North Dakota Trade Office, said that to have a successful sale, you need a "willing buyer that has the capital to use, and it appears we're finding that in Africa." He says the region "could become a breadbasket." Irrigation and grain storage are the two areas of special interest.

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley, chairman of the NDTO board of directors, told the visitors that some 800 in Big Iron booths display some of the high-quality farm products and services that could match up with Angolan needs. He alluded to future trade visits to Angola by North Dakotans. North Dakota Commissioner Doug Goehring urged the visitors to use their time to "develop those personal relationships" that are vital to growing more food, and ensuring "food security." The NDTO offered special seminars on financing equipment purchases of various types.