5 questions with ... Tom DePuydt, farmer/rancher, Saco, Mont.

Q: What is the greatest challenge you face on your ranch today and what ideas or solutions do you have to address it?

Finding time for my family and community activities, on top of day-to-day work can be a challenge. Everyone is busy trying to find the balance to make a difference in their business, community and families' lives. Sometimes it feels there are not enough hours in a day or days in a week. However, we are going to hold firm and not let unnecessary work encroach into our Sundays. If the work can't get done in six days, it either should wait or we shouldn't do it.

Farming has changed. In addition to our cow-calf operation, we raise small grains and pulse crops. We have diversified into new crops and more crop rotations which has allowed for more acres to be seeded each year. With all of these changes, we are more aware there is no longer a slow time of the year. I sometimes wonder — have we stretched ourselves too far? Can we afford to hire another person? Where can we find a qualified person? Where has our community gone? Decisions on how to move forward are in the works.

We certainly have other challenges as well. Most are common to many in agriculture and other sectors of the economy. These commonalities of challenges, I believe, are symptoms of larger problems looming over this country.

Q: What are your future goals for your ranch and/or for Montana or American agriculture as a whole?

Like many farms and ranches in America, we all have family traditions and beliefs we want to hold on to. Those common traditional values are what this country was founded on. Over time and with each generation, it appears many of those values have been diluted or just plain forgotten. Those values need to be reinforced in our country and the reinforcement needs to start at the local level in our homes, communities, churches and schools. When the opportunity arises, I try to help inform the uninformed and misinformed. We need to use our voice to educate those who do not understand how we practice farming and ranching so they become our advocates instead of our adversaries.

Q: If you could share a message with a large group of people, what would your message be and why?

Owning private property is a responsibility not to be taken lightly, part of which is to keep it entirely privately owned, now and into the future. Serve God and serve your community. Take your family to church. In a nutshell, when we truly care about people, everything else falls into place.

Q: If you could pick anyone as your mentor, who would it be and why?

Perhaps someone like C.S. Lewis or G.K. Chesterton. I enjoy their books and wish I had read their works when I was young, when I thought I knew everything. Their deep thinking and ability to put things into perspective may have had a profound effect on me earlier in life. However, I still have much to learn.

Tom DePuydt is third generation ag producer on a farm and ranch which his grandfather homesteaded 100 years ago. Tom and his wife Joy, son Kurt along with Tom's brother Brian and his family, run a cow-calf and farming operation north of Saco, Mont. Tom can be found on Facebook, or email him at tom@prairietrail.net.