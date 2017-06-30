In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture designated 11 counties as "contiguous disaster areas." The designations open up the availability of various disaster relief programs, said state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

"These programs provide options for producers who are managing through this drought with scarce resources," he said in a statement.

Questions about program eligibility and the application process should be directed to the local Farm Service Agency office, Goehring's office said.

The primary counties are Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Divide, Golden Valley, Hettinger, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Slope, Stark, Ward and Williams. The contiguous counties are Burke, Dunn, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Renville, Sheridan and Sioux.