    Citing drought, federal agency designates ND counties as disaster areas

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:15 p.m.
    Cattle graze in Morton County, N.D., on June 20, 2017. Pastures in western North Dakota are showing the effects of a spreading and worsening drought. Jenny Schlecht / Forum News Service

    BISMARCK—Federal officials have designated 15 North Dakota counties as "primary natural disaster areas" due to drought conditions, members of the state's congressional delegation announced Friday, June 30.

    In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture designated 11 counties as "contiguous disaster areas." The designations open up the availability of various disaster relief programs, said state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

    "These programs provide options for producers who are managing through this drought with scarce resources," he said in a statement.

    Questions about program eligibility and the application process should be directed to the local Farm Service Agency office, Goehring's office said.

    The primary counties are Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Divide, Golden Valley, Hettinger, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Slope, Stark, Ward and Williams. The contiguous counties are Burke, Dunn, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Renville, Sheridan and Sioux.

