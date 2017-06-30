Citing drought, federal agency designates ND counties as disaster areas
BISMARCK—Federal officials have designated 15 North Dakota counties as "primary natural disaster areas" due to drought conditions, members of the state's congressional delegation announced Friday, June 30.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture designated 11 counties as "contiguous disaster areas." The designations open up the availability of various disaster relief programs, said state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
"These programs provide options for producers who are managing through this drought with scarce resources," he said in a statement.
Questions about program eligibility and the application process should be directed to the local Farm Service Agency office, Goehring's office said.
The primary counties are Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Divide, Golden Valley, Hettinger, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Slope, Stark, Ward and Williams. The contiguous counties are Burke, Dunn, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Renville, Sheridan and Sioux.