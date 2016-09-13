Tesla debuts first Twin Cities 'Supercharger' station

Tesla will debut one of its Tesla-charging stations this week in Oakdale, Minn. The electric-car company's nationwide network of Supercharger stations allows Tesla owners to drive cross-country with no "range anxiety." Courtesy Photo / Tesla

OAKDALE, Minn. — Tesla electric-car users finally have their first Twin Cities “Supercharger” station — and it’s in the east metro.

Eight high-speed charging stalls have been installed on the side of a Hy-Vee supermarket in Oakdale for drivers of the Tesla Model S, Model X and Roadster to use at no charge.

The charging station is the latest in a rapidly growing nationwide network of Superchargers, and these allow Tesla enthusiasts to travel cross-country without running out of power on freeways or other nationwide arteries.

As of this week, Tesla had 705 Supercharger charging stations across the U.S., accounting for 4,359 individual stalls. These can get a Model S sedan to an 80 percent charge in 40 minutes.

Other Minnesota Supercharger sites are installed in Duluth, Albert Lea, Baxter, Hinckley and Worthington, and in the nearby Wisconsin cities of Eau Claire and La Crosse. Such facilities are more often located in outlying areas between major cities than in urban centers.

But the Oakdale charging facility fills a major gap in the Supercharger network, according to local electric-car expert Jukka Kukkonen.

Prior to the urban Supercharger’s existence, he said Tesla owners driving south from Duluth had to push through the metro area and on to Albert Lea, which caused them “range anxiety” as their batteries ran perilously low.

Oakdale is a better-placed stopping-off point for such drivers, as well as for Tesla enthusiasts going east or west on the Interstate 94 corridor, said Kukkonen, founder of PluginConnect, a Minnesota-based electric-car and electric-technology consulting firm.

The new power station is strategically located near a junction of interstates 94, 494 and 694.

Its location at a Hy-Vee in a commercial area is no accident, either. Tesla typically tries to put its stations in spots where drivers can get coffee or a bite to eat while their cars are charging, instead of twiddling their thumbs by the side of a road.

Hy-Vee has a history of offering electric-car stations, including generic fast-charging or “level two” stations for use by any electric vehicle, Kukkonen said.

Tesla owner Colt Majkrzak likes the Oakdale charging station “because it gives us a bit more in the way of options.”

Majkrzak, a Monticello resident who commutes to his job in Minnetonka, said his “trek into the Cities, multiple stops and back can be a bit hair raising at times.”

He added, “My hope is other (retail locations) might be more willing to host a set of chargers themselves.” He even envisions convenience stores with electric versions of gas pumps “at a free or more reasonable rate.”

The Oakdale charging station has been operational for a while, but gets its official debut this week.

The stations have been free for owners of existing Model S, Model X and Roadster vehicles, but users of the upcoming lower-cost Model 3 sedans reportedly will have to pay for Supercharger use.

Superchargers give Tesla an edge over other electric-car makers, Kukkonen said.

He noted that Chevrolet this week announced its Bolt has been rated for 238 miles on one charge. This gives it a slight edge over the Model S and Model 3 — at least with entry-level versions of those vehicles.

However, Kukkonen said, Bolt owners would have a more challenging time crossing the country with non-Tesla charging stations in shorter supply outside of major cities. Non-Tesla electric vehicles can’t use the company’s Superchargers.

Separately, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Tesla has made deals with a handful of Twin Cities luxury hotels to install Tesla-ready chargers for use by guests, who are advised to consult with the valet for access.