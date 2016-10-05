BISMARCK — Taxable sales and purchases fell to their lowest second-quarter level since 2010 in North Dakota as reduced oil activity and low commodity prices continued to push the key economic indicator to pre-oil boom levels, state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Driving the decrease was a whopping 67 percent year-over-year drop in the mining and extraction sector, from $865 million to $284 million — the largest quarterly decrease in that sector since the oil boom began late last decade, Rauschenberger said. The state averaged only 28 active drilling rigs during the second quarter, down from more than 80 during the same period last year.

The wholesale trade sector, also affected by depressed oil and farm commodity prices, saw a year-over-year decrease of nearly 34 percent, or about $462 million.

Rauschenberger said the decreases weren't unexpected, noting last year's second-quarter report reflected only six months of slumping oil prices, compared with 18 months in this year's second-quarter report.

"So the capital investment in oil production, oil exploration, had not lifted as much as it did later in the year and then of course now into this year," he said, adding, "We're essentially getting back to our pre-oil boom levels."

After a 33 percent drop in the first quarter, taxable sales and purchases across all sectors were down nearly 26 percent year-over-year during April, May and June, to about $4.39 billion. That's the lowest second-quarter total since $3.43 billion in 2010 and down nearly 38 percent from the peak of $7 billion in second quarter 2014.

Only two of the 15 sectors saw increases: education, health care and social services at 13 percent and arts, entertainment and recreation at 3.5 percent.

The retail trade sector — long used as a barometer for the economy — was down 7.8 percent, but Rauschenberger said the fact it dipped by single digits and not double digits was "a good sign."

"It shows that the consumer confidence is there," he said. "It's the business-to-business activity of agriculture and oil drilling activity that has decreased."

Rauschenberger noted the state has hundreds of drilled but uncompleted oil and gas wells — more than 900 as of July — and two-thirds of a well's sales tax base comes from the hydraulic fracturing process, which isn't occurring under low prices. The state will see an influx of sales tax revenue if oil prices rise above $50 a barrel for a sustained period and those wells are completed, he said.

"In a way, it's kind of a savings account," he said.

Cities in eastern North Dakota generally saw smaller second-quarter decreases than those in the west. Taxable sales and purchases were down 4.4 percent in Fargo and just 0.5 percent in Grand Forks, while dropping by 10.8 percent in Bismarck, 32.5 percent in Dickinson and 55.9 percent in Williston.

"As you move closer and closer to the oil activity, you see the decreases get larger," Rauschenberger said.

He said he expects third-quarter taxable sales and purchases to be down, but he's hoping for a single-digit decrease.

"We're starting to kind of find a new normal," he said.