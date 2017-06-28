The National Credit Union Administration has placed Citizens Community Credit Union, with nearly 11,400 members, into conservatorship after discovering "unsafe and unsound practices," according to a news release. The NCUA has removed the credit union's board of directors and senior management as it attempts to resolve those issues.

There is no timeline for the length of the conservatorship, said NCUA spokesman John Fairbanks, who declined to say why the credit union went into conservatorship. Any documents related to the conservatorship, including those that would cite the "unsafe and unsound practices," are "strictly confidential."

A NCUA call report, which shows a credit union's finances, shows a net loss of $933,194 in the first quarter of 2017, far behind last year's net income of $460,185 and 2015's net income of almost $1.7 million.

Delinquent loans with the credit union have been on the rise, from $1.2 million spread across 91 loans at the end of 2015 to 172 delinquent loans worth $10.1 million in December, according to the NCUA. As of March, the CCCU had $10.8 million in delinquent loans. The number of delinquent loans dropped to 117.

"To go into conservatorship, that is a serious thing," said Jeff Olsen, president and CEO of the Credit Union Association of the Dakotas. "Basically, what it says is the management wasn't taking steps to correct the situation."

He also said he couldn't speak to the practices that prompted the conservatorship, saying they are considered private. He expected the conservatorship will take some time.

"I would guess it is going to take a good portion of the year, if not longer, to sort things out," Olsen said.

Rare for North Dakota

A conservatorship is not uncommon nationwide—the NCUA announced this week it has taken over a credit union in New York, bringing the total number of credit unions under conservatorship to six.

But conservatorship is rare for North Dakota, Olsen said, adding it's likely been about 50 years since a credit union faced such a situation.

Formed in 1940, CCCU has more than $200 million in assets and has been "very successful," Olsen said. Until recently, his organization didn't see any red flags. He attributed the loss in part to ag commodity issues and toxic ag loans.

"I know they had pretty strong reserves up until a couple of years ago, but a $1 million hit can really take a chunk out of your reserves," Olsen said.

CCCU has locations mostly located in North Dakota, including Grand Forks. It also has a branch in East Grand Forks.

CCCU concerns

CCCU leaders, including longtime President Darwin Brokke, did not return messages, but a report presented at the credit union's annual meeting in February notes concerns in the organization's operations. Brokke said in the report that growth and performance did not keep pace with prior years. Loan, asset, deposit and equity growth dropped dramatically from 2015 to 2016, and membership growth went from 6.8 percent in 2015 to 0.09 percent.

Returns on assets and loans also suffered, according to the report. Brokke also noted loan delinquency woes and operating expenses as concerns. The board asked an unnamed accounting firm to "assist us in our responsibilities," according to the report.

The board noted challenges CCCU face but appeared optimistic in its annual report, saying service was "improved in many ways and resulted in excellent growth."

"The credit union has again grown in many areas," the board said in the report. "The board is pleased with the overall direction and results of 2016 and commends the president and staff for the quality of service they provide for our membership."

In referring to an annual audit by Brady, Martz & Associates of Grand Forks, CCCU directors said it was "pleased to report that this comprehensive review resulted in their opinion that the financial records are in good order and found them to be an accurate and fair reflection of the credit union's financial condition."

What's next

CCCU is insured up to $250,000 on individual, joint and retirement accounts, according to the NCUA. What happens next will depend on how the conservatorship unfolds.

"The credit union could get back on its feet and come out of conservatorship, it could be merged into another credit union or it could be closed," Fairbanks wrote in an email. "In any event, member accounts are insured to the limits of federal law."

For now, Olsen said he doesn't expect the CCCU or its leaders will face criminal or legal action, but the NCUA acting on what he called "red flags" is an example of the system working. He also emphasized this was an isolated incident, and the money of members is safe and that business will continue as usual at CCCU.

"(The NCUA) saw issues, there were some red flags, the credit union leadership wasn't taking action to correct it," he said. "So they stepped in before there was a loss or a failure, so people's assets are protected."