Stocks are high, but advisers say diversify financial portfolio

Diversity can be good in portfolios, but it will depend how long a person wants to keep money in the market and ride out the ups and downs.

Still, it is smart to start thinking about saving money for the future and choosing investments as soon as possible, financial experts say. That begins with consulting a professional to plan out financial investments and plans, said Debbie Albert, a financial adviser and certified financial planner with Ameriprise Financial Service in Grand Forks.

"Everybody should have some sort of financial plan for the future," she said.

Volatility

Stocks have been hitting record highs since last fall, the most recent coming in mid-June with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500.

The fundamentals seem to be aligning, Albert said: low unemployment, a strengthening economy, wages increasing, company balance sheets becoming stronger.

"Everything seems to be going in the right direction," she said, adding even families are seeing more disposable income and can invest.

There are several reasons why stocks may be more attractive, including a 10-year treasury rate that is trending low—about 2 percent, said Brian Kraft, an Alerus investment consultant in Grand Forks. The potential stock market returns can be about 7 percent, he added.

"When somebody has dollars to invest today and they are long-term dollars, the stock market tends to attract those dollars simply because of the tradeoff between potential market returns than what you are going to get in the interest trade market," he said.

Company earnings have been growing and the prospect of tax reform, especially cuts to corporate income tax rates, also may have helped the market, he added.

In short, having extra expendable money makes buying stocks more appealing.

But there is more risk in stocks, as Kraft said.

"It just takes one unforeseen political event or hiccup of some kind in the economic system to cause the markets to completely change directions," he said. "Nobody knows when that is going to happen."

That includes commodities like gold, both said. They tend to fluctuate up and down over the years and can be very volatile.

"If you can withstand some volatility, maybe a piece of your portfolio, a small allocation, can be to that alternative investment toward precious metals, but to put a bulk amount of money into that sector, I would not advise," Albert said.

Different appetites for risk

A person who is starting to dabble in investments may want to consult financial advisers before deciding how to invest funds.

Kraft said he would make sure his clients know the difference between stocks and bonds. Stocks represent ownership in companies and bonds represent lending to a company.

"As a lender, you're going to get paid some sort of fixed interest rate, and as a stockholder, you become a part-owner of the company," he said.

In the long term, ownership in companies may provide the "best potential growth" if one is saving up for money going into retirement, Kraft said.

Individual stocks can be riskier than mutual funds, he noted, especially if a company does poorly.

Albert said she would tell her clients to invest according to their timeframes and comfort levels of investments. Investors should also look at their goals.

"I just visit with them," she said. "What do they want to accomplish? Where do they want to see themselves three, four or five years down the road? What type of goals do they have in mind?"

It's also good to have an emergency fund that accounts for six months of expenses as well protection plans.

Taking advantage of employer plans, such as a 401(k), can help build financial security as well, she said. The sooner you start, the more time there is to compound savings.

"Many times there are matching dollars to help with your retirement," she said. "If you are not taking advantage of them, you are walking away from dollars."

Once a client knows more about the technical differences, hopefully they can start to put together a portfolio, Kraft said, adding he wants people to understand as much as possible about financial investments no matter what route they take.

"Some people have different risk tolerances," he said. "Everybody's appetite for risk is different."