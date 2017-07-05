Search
    Job openings down in North Dakota

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:02 p.m.
    Judy Billehus, human resources and marketing manager for JMAC Resources, works at a job fair in Williston, N.D., on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Forum News Service file photo

    BISMARCK — The number of job openings in North Dakota is down almost 11 percent from a year ago, employment figures released Wednesday, July 5, show.

    Job Service North Dakota said there were 12,767 online job openings in June 2017, down 10.9 percent from the same month a year ago. Cass County saw the largest numeric decline over the past year, with 980 fewer job openings.

    North Dakota's economy has been coming down from the recent high of the Bakken oil boom, which saw a plethora of unfilled jobs. Still, the unemployment remains low with preliminary figures showing a 2 percent unemployment rate in May, down from 2.9 percent a year prior.

