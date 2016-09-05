Two being questioned in north Fargo shooting; others sought

Fargo police respond to a report of gunfire in north Fargo on Monday night in the 800 block of Oak Street North. Photo courtesy of WDAY-TV

FARGO -- Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Oak St. N. in Fargo for reports of a shooting around 6:30 Monday night.

Witnesses told WDAY-TV they heard shots fired and went outside to find a group of people.

The witness said they saw a pistol go up in the air and fire six to seven rounds.

Authorities confirm a pistol was involved, but did not have an exact description of the gun.

The witness also told WDAY some involved in the shooting got in a black SUV and drove away, while others drove away in a different vehicle.

Fargo police say two people of interest were stopped in Moorhead and are currently being questioned.

Authorities are still searching for another group of interest.

While authorities are glad a witness could provide them with more information they urge people to seek safety when they hear gunshots.

"Well, anytime people are shooting at each other or in the city, that's a dangerous situation, stay in his own house, stay safe, and avoid windows if he knows shooting is going on outside," said Sgt. Jarrod Wagner, Fargo Police.

Authorities do not know if anyone was shot and are still investigating.