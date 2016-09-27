Search
    Patrol warns residents to be careful at Jamestown rest stops

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:50 a.m.

    JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Motorists are urged to use caution at the rest stops in the Jamestown area where two men recently have been approaching vehicles and asking for money, according to the North Dakota State Patrol.

    The males were in a White Kia with only paper license plates.

    One caller was approached twice and reported the man had his arm in a sling the second time he made contact with her, said the patrol. All incidents were reported as occurring in the evening and early morning hours. The men left the scene by the time law enforcement arrived.

