Jon Henri Bryant Sr. was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 14, by federal judge Karen Schreier after a two-day sentencing hearing in Sioux Falls on a charge of kidnapping.

Police were dispatched on Oct. 25, 2016, after a report of a couple fighting, according to evidence presented at the hearing. It was later learned that Bryant hid in the victim's garage to confront her upon her return to the residence, then punched her in the face and forced her into the trunk of her vehicle.

While she was in the trunk, she was able to use her cellphone to call authorities and provided the dispatcher with Bryant's identification, a vehicle description and license plate number. The victim also reported to 911 that Bryant threatened to kill her. Subsequently, the car stopped and Bryant took away the victim's phone about eight minutes into the victim's call.

Bryant then traveled into Minnesota and later re-entered South Dakota, parking the victim's car at an abandoned farmstead near Garretson just north of Sioux Falls.

Bryant then removed the victim from the trunk and placed her in the passenger seat, where he strangled her to unconsciousness.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers arrived near the farmstead and noticed the victim's vehicle parked near a building. After police set up a perimeter, Bryant noticed the approaching officers and drove into adjoining fields. Officers gave several commands, but Bryant continued driving erratically in the fields.

In the midst of the chase, the vehicle came to a stop and Bryant was again seen assaulting the victim. The chase again continued until law officers were able to stop the vehicle. Officers found a roll of duct tape and a roll of electrical tape in the vehicle.

During the sentencing hearing, the court found that Bryant's kidnapping would also be deemed as an attempted murder.

The investigation was conducted by the Sioux Falls police, the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Bryant, who has been in custody since his arrest, was immediately returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service.