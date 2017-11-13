2 men found fatally shot inside home in Wadena County
MENAHGA, Minn. -- Two men have been found shot to death inside a residence in Menahga.
The Menahga Police Department and Wadena County Sheriff's Office found the men after responding to a 911 call at 12:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.
Names of the victims have not been released.
Authorities have not said what led up to the deaths, but do not believe there is any risk to the public, the sheriff’s office said.
The Menahga Police Department, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension are investigating.