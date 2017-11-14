Cass Lake man charged with murder after Sunday shooting

Brandon Joseph Roy, 24, was arraigned in Walker shortly after the Cass County Attorney's Office charged him with one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.

Roy was escorted into the courtroom Tuesday by three bailiffs and communicated mostly with nods throughout his arraignment. He occasionally began to cry during the hearing.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim, referred to in documents as BLS, was killed during a robbery-gone-wrong.

According to two witnesses, whose accounts of the murder were included in the document:

The two witnesses, called W1 and W2, met with Roy at a store "on an arranged deal for controlled substances." W1 and W2 then went with Roy to an apartment in Cass Lake.

While there, Roy, the two witnesses and others used drugs and were "partying," the complaint said.

Eventually, Roy allegedly went into another room and came back with a handgun and a Cass Lake man identified in the complaint as Anthony Larose. Larose was allegedly armed with a shotgun.

Roy and Larose allegedly pointed their guns at the two witnesses and demanded drugs and money, at which point a fight broke out.

During the fight, the complaint says, Roy took some drugs, money and a handgun and went into the apartment bathroom with Larose. One of the witnesses began banging on the bathroom door demanding his money back.

Either Roy or Larose then fired the handgun twice, according to the complaint. One of the shots went through the bathroom door and hit the victim in the center of the forehead.

The two witnesses fled the apartment.

Roy was later found in Bemidji and arrested.

Authorities are still searching for Anthony Larose, as well as Sara Larose and Ileshia Guinn, who the complaint said were at the scene of the shooting.

Though Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said that law enforcement officials aren't sure whether the three people are suspects or witnesses, Anthony Larose was referred to as "Defendant Larose" in the criminal complaint. He has not been charged with a crime related to the robbery and murder.

Roy is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 22.