The evaluation for Brooke Crews was filed Monday, Nov. 13, court records show.

Crews is one of two suspects accused of killing 22-year-old LaFontaine-Greywind and abducting her newborn daughter in August. The other suspect is Crews' live-in boyfriend, William Hoehn.

They have both pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and providing false information to police.

On Oct. 3, Crews' attorney filed for a mental health evaluation of Crews. Hoehn's attorney has not done the same for Hoehn.

Prosecution and defense attorneys did not return messages seeking comment on Crews' evaluation Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Mental health documents are sealed, though their contents could determine whether Crews is competent to be held criminally responsible for the crimes.

Crews was arrested on Aug. 24 in the north Fargo apartment she shared with Hoehn, upstairs from the apartment where the LaFontaine-Greywind family lived. Police said she was found in possession of a newborn baby girl, alive and healthy, that DNA tests later proved belonged to LaFontaine-Greywind.

Hoehn was arrested later the same day at his place of employment.

LaFontaine-Greywind disappeared on Aug. 19 while eight months pregnant after going upstairs in her apartment building to help Crews with a sewing project. Her body was found eight days later in the Red River. Police said her death was caused by "homicidal violence."

Crews' next court hearing is set for Jan. 3. Hoehn has a hearing slated for Dec. 6.