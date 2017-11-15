In a news release, the ACLU-MN said it represents Anthony Promvongsa, a Worthington resident stopped in July 2016, in a case filed against Worthington, its police department and the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force.

The lawsuit claims Promvongsa was assaulted after he was stopped by Buffalo Ridge Drug Trask Force Officer Joe Joswiak and Worthington Police Sgt. Tim Gaul. Officers accused Promvongsa of tailgating two off-duty officers.

"Within seconds of Promvongsa’s vehicle being stopped Agent Joswiak approached the vehicle with a weapon drawn and started screaming at Promvongsa to 'Get the [expletive] out of the car, mother [expletive], show me your hands,'" the news release said. "He then immediately yanks open the door and begins violently pulling Promvongsa from the vehicle before Promvongsa can even remove his seat belt."

Joswiak struck Promvongsa with a knee and punched him while the driver was in the vehicle, and "the audio on the police dash cam appeared to be intentionally shut off by Sergeant Gaul" within a few seconds, the release said.

“The assault has left me feeling uncomfortable and scared," Promvongsa said in the release. "When Officer Joswiak approached my car with his gun out, I thought I was going to die. I’m suing the officers who did this to me because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, the officers need to be held accountable for their actions.”

The ACLU-MN said Promvongsa didn't have time to obey officer commands before turning to force and he didn't represent a threat to officers to warrant use of force.

The release said even with ACLU-MN releasing the footage from the incident earlier this year and an official complaint against the two officers, neither has received any discipline stemming from the assault.

Days after the ACLU-MN released the video, Worthington Mayor Mike Kuhle said an outside agency has been asked to impartially review procedures used during the traffic stop.

At least one person posted the mayor’s name and personal cell number on social media and urged people to contact him, Kuhle said, adding he had been inundated with calls and text messages

“There’s been much sentiment from Georgia to California,” Kuhle said. “I don’t take much stock in those sentiments; I’m only concerned with the citizens of Worthington.”

He asked for the citizens of Worthington to be patient and “let all of the aspects play out in full” in the case, saying local law enforcement has put a lot of work into building relationships and gaining trust in the community.

“What I’ve witnessed in the last three years is the police department has done a phenomenal job to develop relationships with the community and gain the trust with all citizens in Worthington and the surrounding area,” Kuhle said in June. “Officers and leadership in the police department have spent countless hours on and off duty in the community. Whether it is to stop and play a pickup game of basketball with the youth in our community or attending and engaging at meetings with the various groups that represent our cultures, I am very proud of our police officers for the work they have done.”

The news release from ACLU-MN said it is seeking damages for Promvongsa and wants the courts to recognize the incident as part of a pattern and practice of misbehavior by the Worthington Police Department and the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force.

“Everyone has a right to be treated with dignity and respect by law enforcement. The brutal assault against Anthony Promvongsa violated his rights,” Teresa Nelson, legal director of the ACLU-MN, said in the release. “This assault, and the lack of discipline against the officers involved, is part of a pattern and practice by the Worthington Police Department and the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force who routinely fail to hold their officers accountable for their actions.”