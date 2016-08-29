Wisconsin man charged with kidnapping two women

AFTON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man is facing five felony charges for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting two women at gunpoint.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Lauck, 36, of New Richmond, Friday morning after responding to the 3100 block of St. Croix Trail South in downtown area of Afton. He faces five felony charges, including second degree assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Law enforcement responded to a possible hostage situation at approximately shortly after 6:45 a.m. When they arrived, two women frantically waved the deputies down and told them Lauck had been holding them at gunpoint, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday in Washington County District Court.

Lauck allegedly hit and shoved both women and cut one of the women’s hair with a scissors during the incident, according to the complaint.

One of the women told law enforcement that Lauck was her ex-boyfriend and she had recently broken up with him. He had been living with her for the past month, the complaint stated.

Lauck allegedly told the women that he had six bullets, which he said he’d use on them, one of the women’s stepfather and himself. Lauck had put a gun to her head and forced the women to lay on the floor facing away from him, according to the report.

The women broke through a basement window and escaped the home after Lauck went upstairs, according to the complaint.

The incident prompted a large police response because of initial dispatch information that Lauck had a firearm.

Lauck returned to the home on his motorcycle where deputies confronted him. He allegedly ignored directives to show law enforcement his hands and told deputies to kill him, according to the complaint.

Police said they uncovered a camouflage .45 caliber handgun in Lauck’s jacket pocket.

According to the complaint, Lauck is a part of an “outlaw motorcycle gang” and could face a maximum of 64 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

A Washington County judge ordered Lauck to remain in jail without bail.

Court records show he has no prior felony convictions in Minnesota and Wisconsin.