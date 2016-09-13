MOORHEAD -- The principal of the Glyndon-Felton Elementary School appeared in court Tuesday, Sept. 13, on charges she took more than $1,000 worth of items from the Moorhead Sam’s Club.

Shannon Jean Dahlberg, 45, of Moorhead, was arraigned before Clay County District Court Judge Michelle Lawson on charges of theft and theft by swindle.

Lawson set conditions of release for Dahlberg at $5,000 cash or bond without conditions, or a promise to appear for future court appearances as long as she followed certain conditions, which include refraining from entering any Sam’s Clubs in the state of Minnesota.

The charges filed against Dahlberg in August state that over the span of several months she took items from the Moorhead Sam’s Club by scanning low-price items at the checkout and then leaving those items behind while she left the store with a cart carrying higher-priced items.

If employees at the exits counted the items in her cart, the number would match the number of items on the receipt and she would be allowed to leave, court documents state.

The value of the items taken but not paid for was about $1,339, according to court documents.

Bryan Thygeson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton superintendent of schools, said Tuesday that Dahlberg remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.