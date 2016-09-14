MOORHEAD -- A 28-year-old man is charged in Clay County District Court with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct after being accused having a sexual relationship with someone under age 16.

Kevin H. Silvernail is accused in a court complaint of having sex with someone who was older than 13 but younger than 16 on more than one occasion earlier this year.

The incidents occurred in Moorhead, the court complaint states.

The alleged victim told investigators that Silvernail smoked meth and talked her into trying it.

She said she and Silvernail had sex for the first time after she got a craving for meth and asked him if she could use again.

She said they also had sex on two other occasions.

According to the court documents, the victim told investigators that when she told Silvernail she was pregnant earlier this year, he told her not to tell people the baby was his because he would get in trouble due to their age difference.

When questioned by investigators, Silvernail initially denied being in a sexual relationship with the victim, but later said he had sex with the victim at least twice.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Silvernail, who is being held in the Otter Tail County Jail on an unrelated matter.