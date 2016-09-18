Search
    Fargo man arrested following West Fargo bar assault

    By John Lamb Today at 1:51 p.m.
    Matthew James Setter was arrested for aggravated assault after a man was knocked unconscious at Pub West, West Fargo, Saturday night. Photo courtesy of the Cass County Jail

    WEST FARGO—A Fargo man was arrested Saturday night after an altercation in a West Fargo bar.

    According to a press release by the West Fargo Police Department, officers were called to Pub West Saturday evening after a man was knocked unconscious. Officers found the victim responsive but with severe cuts on the back of his head. The victim was taken to Essentia Health and later released.

    A suspect was identified as 27-year-old Matthew James Setter of Fargo, and he was arrested at his home. Setter was booked into the Cass County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

