Fargo man arrested following West Fargo bar assault
WEST FARGO—A Fargo man was arrested Saturday night after an altercation in a West Fargo bar.
According to a press release by the West Fargo Police Department, officers were called to Pub West Saturday evening after a man was knocked unconscious. Officers found the victim responsive but with severe cuts on the back of his head. The victim was taken to Essentia Health and later released.
A suspect was identified as 27-year-old Matthew James Setter of Fargo, and he was arrested at his home. Setter was booked into the Cass County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.