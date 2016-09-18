Fargo man arrested following West Fargo bar assault

Matthew James Setter was arrested for aggravated assault after a man was knocked unconscious at Pub West, West Fargo, Saturday night. Photo courtesy of the Cass County Jail

According to a press release by the West Fargo Police Department, officers were called to Pub West Saturday evening after a man was knocked unconscious. Officers found the victim responsive but with severe cuts on the back of his head. The victim was taken to Essentia Health and later released.