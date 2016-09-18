St. Cloud mall attack suspect lived in Fargo

FARGO -- The 22-year-old St. Cloud man who injured nine people in a stabbing attack in a St. Cloud mall -- Dahir Adan -- previously lived in Fargo.

According to a public records data base, one address he lived at was 817 21st Street South in Fargo..

His family in St. Cloud identified Adan as the person who randomly attacked people with a knife at the Crossroads Mall.

Nine people were injured and three are still hospitalized.

Police say the suspect, who was dressed in a private security company uniform, made references to Allah and asked at least one person if he or she was Muslim.

The attack ended when an off-duty officer from the nearby town of Avon who just happened to be at the mall shot and killed the suspect.

While officials have not released details on the motive, the suspect is now being called a "soldier of the Islamic State" according to the militant group's news agency.