Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

St. Cloud mall attack suspect lived in Fargo

    St. Cloud mall attack suspect lived in Fargo

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:47 p.m.
    Dahir Adan

    FARGO --  The 22-year-old St. Cloud man who injured nine people in a stabbing attack in a St. Cloud mall -- Dahir Adan -- previously lived in Fargo.

    According to a public records data base, one address he lived at was 817 21st Street South in Fargo..

    His family in St. Cloud identified Adan as the person who randomly attacked people with a knife at the Crossroads Mall.

    Nine people were injured and three are still hospitalized.

    Police say the suspect, who was dressed in a private security company uniform, made references to Allah and asked at least one person if he or she was Muslim.

    The attack ended when an off-duty officer from the nearby town of Avon who just happened to be at the mall shot and killed the suspect.

    While officials have not released details on the motive, the suspect is now being called a "soldier of the Islamic State" according to the militant group's news agency.

    Explore related topics:NewscrimeCrimeDahir AdanSt. Cloud mallstabbing attack
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness