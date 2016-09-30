Austrian court acquits U.S. rapper Gibbs of sexual assault

VIENNA -- U.S. rapper Freddie Gibbs was acquitted on Friday of sexually assaulting a woman in Austria, a Vienna court spokeswoman said.

Gibbs, 34, whose real name is Fredrick Tipton, was extradited from France to face charges that he spiked a woman's drink and sexually abused her while he was on tour in Vienna last year.

The rapper, who is from Gary, Indiana and whose album Pinata was selected by several publications as among the best of 2014, had denied any wrongdoing.

"Gibbs was acquitted of sexual assault," the spokeswoman said, adding the decision is not yet effective. Prosecutors have until Monday night to object.