Police investigating death of 24-year-old man found in downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. - Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man whose body was found in downtown Duluth on Friday.

Police said in a statement that the man was found lying on his side on the 500 block of West Michigan Street just before 8 a.m. Officers arrived and determined that he was deceased.

Police said a cause of death was not yet known, and said no other information was available to be released as of 4:45 p.m. Friday.

