Fargo, ND - One man is has been arrested for stealing at least $20,000 in high-end bicycles and other items.

Matthew John McCroskey, 31, is charged with theft of property, two counts of burglary and possession of both meth and marijuana.

A detective was investigating a burglary at 300 Broadway North that took place Wednesday, September 28th at an underground parking garage. The burglary reportedly involved at white Ford Taurus, with the driver stealing a number of high-end bicycles and other property.

Police found the vehicle the next night being driven by McCroskey. Authorities impounded the vehicle after finding a number of backpacks and a laptop bag in the vehicle. The next morning, authorities found a hole cut in the fence of the impound lot with items taken from the vehicle.

Authorities went to McCroskey's residence where they found a number of bicycles lying in the back. They checked the serial number with records to find that one of the bikes was earlier reported stolen.

Police later submitted a warrant to search the residence, where they found 13 high-end bicycles that were values at approximately $20,000-$30,000. They also found burglary tools, handbags and electronic equipment.

Officers conducted a search of the area and found McCroskey, who attempted to avoid officers several times before he was taken into custody. When Police searched McCroskey they found a pellet gun in his possession.