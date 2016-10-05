Facebook post gone wrong leads to MN teen charged

WILLMAR—A Willmar teenager accused of posting a social media bomb threat directed toward the Willmar Public School District has been charged with felony counts of threats of violence and terroristic threats.

The threat, a Facebook post which read, "10 likes & I'll Blow Up Any Willmar School," was reported to a Willmar school resource officer as early as 9 a.m. Monday, according to the criminal complaint on the charges.

Kaillie Lynn Yanez, 17, pleaded not guilty to the two counts Wednesday in Kandiyohi County District Court. The threat was posted on a Facebook account under her name.

Yanez has been charged as a juvenile. Court proceedings against 16- and 17-year-old juveniles are public.

The schools did not evacuate Monday, after Willmar police deemed the Facebook post a hoax.

Still, Superintendent Jeff Holm said in a Monday phone interview with the Tribune, "We take it seriously, and we're following through."

Upon the report of the threat, the school resource officer from the Willmar Police Department interviewed Yanez at North Central Learning Center in Willmar.

Yanez is a former Willmar Senior High School student; the officer recognized her from her Facebook photo, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents allege that during an interview with the officer and the dean of the learning center, Yanez admitted to posting the threat. She reportedly said she doesn't like school and has thought about burning the learning center.

But she denied having a particular school in mind, having any items to make a bomb or even knowing how to make one. When the officer asked if she would blow up a school, she allegedly responded, "How could I? I'm here."

The officer told her he was trying to determine what her plans were. She responded, "What will happen if I say I'm going to still do it?" according to court documents.

The officer told her the consequences.

"I'll pass," she reportedly replied.

Yanez consented to a search of her backpack. The dean determined it contained no dangerous items.

"It's just a status. I didn't mean anything by it, I just hate school," she said, according to the criminal complaint. Yanez said she did not plan to harm anyone at any Willmar school.

No attorney was listed for Yanez as of Wednesday afternoon, and no other hearings have yet been set in Kandiyohi County District Court.