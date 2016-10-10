Fargo double-murder trial canceled; new attorney sought

FARGO – A murder trial scheduled to start Tuesday, Oct. 18, for Ashley Hunter was canceled Monday, Oct. 10, when Judge Norman Anderson granted a motion in Cass County District Court allowing Hunter's attorney, Nick Thornton, to withdraw from the case.

Hunter is in the Cass County Jail awaiting a trial in Cass County District Court on two counts of murder and one count of arson in connection with the deaths of Clarence Flowers and Sam Traut.

Thornton filed a number of motions in the case on Friday, Oct. 7. One of them requested that Thornton be allowed to be dismissed from the case because of a conflict. He didn't get into the details in his motion.

At Monday's hearing, Hunter told the judge it's his understanding that a confession made by someone else has come to light and that the person who made the confession is someone Thornton previously represented.

After hearing this, Anderson allowed Thornton to withdraw.

Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick said it means there will not be a trial Oct. 18 because a new public defender must be found for Hunter and time must be allowed for that new attorney to get up to speed on the case.

Authorities say Hunter killed Clarence Flowers on June 22, 2015. About seven hours after Flowers was killed, court documents allege Hunter knocked on the door of Sam Traut, a Bible study leader whom Hunter had never met, and asked for a glass of water. Hunter reportedly told investigators that he became worried Traut had recognized him from media coverage of Flowers’ murder and that he was calling police.

Hunter told authorities that when Traut returned with the water, Hunter began striking him with a hammer until Traut stopped fighting back, after which he set fire to Traut’s apartment to cover up the killing.