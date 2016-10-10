FARGO – A murder trial scheduled to start Tuesday, Oct. 18, for Ashley Hunter was canceled Monday, Oct. 10, when Judge Norman Anderson granted a motion in Cass County District Court allowing Hunter's attorney, Nick Thornton, to withdraw from the case.

Hunter is in the Cass County Jail awaiting trial on two counts of murder and one count of arson in connection with the deaths of Clarence Flowers and Sam Traut.

Thornton filed a number of motions in the case on Friday, Oct. 7. One of them requested that he be allowed to be dismissed from the case because of a conflict.

Thornton said in papers filed with the court that information was recently disclosed to the defense that will result in the defense seeking to have more DNA testing done on certain items.

He said information has also been disclosed relating to additional witnesses.

He said that as a result of the disclosures, it is not possible for him to continue as Hunter’s attorney.

At Monday's hearing, Hunter told Judge Anderson it was his understanding that a confession made by someone else has come to light and the confession has a connection to someone Thornton previously represented.

Thornton said after the hearing that the confession was made sometime in January and the defense is only hearing about it now. He said he was not at liberty to say whether the confession was made by someone he once represented, or to someone he has represented in the past.

He said law enforcement has a duty to thoroughly investigate the confession. If that doesn’t happen, he said it will likely become a major issue during Hunter’s trial.

Judge Anderson said he was satisfied there was sufficient reason to allow Thornton to withdraw as counsel, adding that the new developments were not out of the ordinary and that no one is accusing the state of acting in bad faith.

Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick said the change of attorneys will mean Hunter’s trial will not start on Oct. 18 as scheduled because a new public defender must be found and whoever is chosen will need time to get up to speed on the case.

Burdick declined to elaborate on what the recent disclosures entailed.

Authorities say Hunter killed Flowers on June 22, 2015. About seven hours after Flowers was killed, court documents allege Hunter knocked on the door of Traut, a Bible study leader whom Hunter had never met, and asked for a glass of water. Hunter reportedly told investigators that he became worried Traut had recognized him from media coverage of Flowers’ murder and that he was calling police.

Hunter told authorities that when Traut returned with the water, Hunter began striking him with a hammer until Traut stopped fighting back, after which he set fire to Traut’s apartment to cover up the killing, according to court documents.

Hunter has subsequently made public statements that he is not guilty of killing the two men.