Fargo Police officers gather at the scene of a stabbing at 1442 12th Ave S. in Fargo on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.David Samson / The Forum

Police officers investigate a report of a possible stabbing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, on the 1400 block of 12th Ave. South, Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Fargo Police take a man into custody at the scene of a stabbing at 1442 12th Ave S. in Fargo on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO – One person was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, after a violent incident near the 1400 block of 12th Avenue South.

Police and ambulance crews responded just after 11 a.m. to the incident near the 1400 block of 12th Avenue South.

Police received a report about an individual who was breaking out a window at 1442 12th Ave. S., said Fargo Police Chief David Todd.

As police got into the neighborhood, they encountered a woman who had severe stab wounds, Todd said. She told officers there might be other victims in the house.

Todd said officers made a sweep of the house and surrounding area, but found no other victims.

He said police did talk to a male individual who was carrying knives. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

Another male was detained as a possible suspect in the stabbing.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police are waiting for a search warrant to do a more thorough search of the house and property, Todd said about noon.

The scene is about a block east of Carl Ben Eielson Middle School. The school is not in lockdown.

Check back for more developments on this continuing story.