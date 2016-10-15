Troopers ID Grand Forks woman struck and killed walking across I-29
MOORETON, N.D. – State troopers have identified the 27-year-old woman struck and killed while trying to walk across Interstate 29 in Richland County Thursday, Oct. 13.
The victim in the crash was Tawny Heck of Grand Forks.
The crash happened at about 11:49 p.m. Thursday on I-29, about 1 mile south of Mooreton, N.D., on I-29.
Scott Fisher, 47, of Missouri, was driving a truck. He saw a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of the road with its flashers on and moved over to the left lane.
Fisher didn't see the woman - who was a passenger in the car - walking across the lane.The crash remains under investigation, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.