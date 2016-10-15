The victim in the crash was Tawny Heck of Grand Forks.

The crash happened at about 11:49 p.m. Thursday on I-29, about 1 mile south of Mooreton, N.D., on I-29.

Scott Fisher, 47, of Missouri, was driving a truck. He saw a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of the road with its flashers on and moved over to the left lane.

Fisher didn't see the woman - who was a passenger in the car - walking across the lane.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.