Christopher Dale Aldrich was taken into custody about 1:30 p.m. Monday after a traffic stop in Belcourt -- about 110 miles northeast of Minot.

Aldrich was arrested on a warrant that had been signed earlier Monday by a Northwest District Court judge, according to Minot police. He was taken to the Rolette County Jail where he is being held on bond, awaiting transportation to Minot.

A court complaint identifies the victim as Edward Poitra and states that he was shot in the face, which shattered his jaw and severed his tongue.

Investigators interviewed Poitra, who communicated in writing and with hand signals, and Poitra identified Aldrich as the shooter, court records say.

A spokeswoman for Trinity Hospital in Minot said Poitra was in critical condition on Monday.

The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday in in the 500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast, police said. Court records say Poitra had pulled his vehicle next to a vehicle driven by Aldrich when the shooting occurred.

The shooter had fled in a maroon vehicle, according to the initial police report.