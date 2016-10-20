Four men arrested in south Moorhead home invasion

Those arrested were: Kaahin Mohamud Mudey, 22, Mowalid Muse Hirsi, 31, and Abdishakur Muhumud Banade, 18, all of Moorhead, and Abdiaziz Mohamed Ahmed, 20, of Fargo.

They are being held on a range of charges, including: felony first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, kidnapping, misdemeanor fifth-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal damage to property and theft.

Police responded to the home invasion in the 1100 block of Belsly Boulevard at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, after an apartment tenant jumped from a third-floor balcony to flee while three males were breaking down his apartment door to gain entry.

It was later learned that another apartment tenant in the building familiar with the suspects was attacked and robbed in the hallway.

The suspects used the victim's keys to gain entry to his apartment so they could to hide from police for many hours.

The male victim was kicked and repeatedly struck with a baseball bat as the suspects robbed him and stole items from the apartment.

The victim was later taken to Essentia Health in Fargo for medical treatment.

A Dilworth police officer encountered the suspects in an unrelated incident and transported them to the jail. Moorhead investigators positively identified the four individuals.