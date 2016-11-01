Scott Wayne Srnsky, 42, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter, a felony, in August for the death of Jacob James Kasprowicz, 29, in what authorities described as a meth-fueled game of chicken.

On Monday, he was sentenced to serve 68 months in state correctional facilities. He will receive credit for 483 days served.

Srnsky was operating a vehicle May 26 in Pennington County while under the influence of methamphetamine when the head-on collision occurred near U.S. Highway 59 north of Thief River Falls, according to a criminal complaint. As Srnsky, he accelerated his vehicle, which crossed the centerline and struck the oncoming Kasprowicz vehicle head-on, the complaint stated. Rescue techniques were used in attempts to save the lives of both drivers. However, Kasprowicz died at the scene.

A Minnesota State Patrol investigation, which included evaluations of black boxes located on both vehicles, revealed that Srnsky "accelerated at a high rate of RPMs" once he turned. Based on an examination of a blood sample, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension report stated Srnsky was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash.