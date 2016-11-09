Police investigate robbery in South Fargo

The suspects allegedly ran off and the woman was not hurt.

Police set up a perimeter and did a K-9 search but have yet to find the suspects who are described as black men wearing dark clothing. Police have since called off the search for the suspects.

Authorities are investigating if the robbery and gun report are connected.

A photographer on the scene says there were a number of police vehicles in the 1300 Block of 21st Avenue South near the Vista Inn and Suites. Officers appeared to be speaking with one individual who may or may not have been detained.

We'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.