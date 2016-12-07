According to court documents, a lawyer for Michael Alexander Williams argues that North Central District Court Judge Gary Lee should have suppressed the victim's identification of Williams in the case and her statements as to what he was wearing.

While the victim wasn't able to positively identify Williams as her attacker from the first photo lineup she was shown by police, she said she recognized him in the second photo lineup. The woman also told police she had recognized her assailant as a man who ran past her window being chased by a white male on Dec. 31, 2014 because of his build and the clothing he was wearing. The state argues that her identification of Williams should be allowed to stand.

The victim of the attempted rape said Williams broke into her southeast Minot apartment sometime before 7 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2014, while she was taking a bath and after her husband had left for work. The woman told authorities that Williams stood in the bathroom doorway, smirking. Williams then dropped his pants, tackled her and attempted to rape her. The woman was able to fight him off and the man ran out the back door. The woman reported the attack to police and later identified Williams from the photo lineup.

In April, Williams was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison for the attempted rape, with five years suspended, and to 10 years in prison for the burglary to run concurrently with the other sentence