Fargo police investigating Christmas Eve murder
FARGO -- Police in Fargo are investigating a murder that happened early Saturday, Dec. 24.
WDAY reports that police officers have arrested a suspect and a news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
Police responded to a call at about 4:20 a.m. at 1321 17th Avenue South and put up police tape shortly after.
A news release from the Fargo Police Department said the news conference will "provide some details on an early morning homicide and subsequent arrest."
No other details were immediately available.