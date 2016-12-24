Search
Fargo police investigating Christmas Eve murder

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:15 a.m.

    FARGO -- Police in Fargo are investigating a murder that happened early Saturday, Dec. 24.

    WDAY reports that police officers have arrested a suspect and a news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

    Police responded to a call at about 4:20 a.m. at 1321 17th Avenue South and put up police tape shortly after.

    A news release from the Fargo Police Department said the news conference will "provide some details on an early morning homicide and subsequent arrest." 

    No other details were immediately available.

