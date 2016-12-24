No motive is known for the crime at 1321 17th Ave. S., just west of Duane’s House of Pizza, said Deputy Chief Joe Anderson.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, a call went out at 4:19 a.m. for a medical assist from the stabbing, police said. Three people, two men and one woman, were at the home when officers arrived.

A 26-year-old Fargo man was found with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital emergency room, where he later died from the injury.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Timothy Lynn Porter of Fargo and he was booked into the Cass County Jail.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined the two men were in a dispute. The nature of the dispute and Porter’s motive remain under investigation. The victim was not able to make a statement to officers.

“This was not a random attack. The individuals were known to each other,” Anderson said.

Porter’s sister, Lillian Porter, of Winnebago, Minn., said her brother lived at the home where the homicide took place.

The victim’s family has been notified of the death and invoked their rights pursuant to Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment meant to protect crime victims’ rights that was approved by voters in November. Because of that, Anderson said the department will not be releasing the victim’s name.

Timothy Porter has an extensive criminal history in Cass County. Since 2003, he has been charged with 30 different crimes, ranging from two DUIs, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license 11 different times.

He was convicted of at least two felonies, one for drug paraphernalia possession in 2003 and, in 2012, assaulting an officer and bouncer at Big D’s Bar & Grill and then spitting in the face of another officer.

It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved in Saturday’s homicide, Anderson said.