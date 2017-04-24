Libertarian candidate Riemers charged with domestic assault

Roland Clifford Riemers, 73, was charged Monday, April 24, in Grand Forks District Court with simple assault-domestic violence. He was booked Sunday evening into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Court documents accuse Riemers of striking his wife, Meixiang Lui, in the face and stomping on her foot, causing pain, swelling and bruising. The incident reportedly happened at 2 a.m. Sunday, April 23.

Lui filed a domestic violence protection order against Riemers in January 2016. Aside from a few traffic violations, this is his first charge in North Dakota.

Riemers has been a candidate for several local and statewide offices over the years as a Libertarian. He lost his latest bid for election in November, when he ran against Republican Josh Gallion for state auditor.

He also was unsuccessful in his 2016 campaign for the Grand Forks Public School Board in June.

Riemers was still in custody as of noon Monday and had an initial appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m.