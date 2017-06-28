The man’s girlfriend, Monalisa Perez, 19, of Halstad, is charged with second-degree manslaughter after telling authorities on Monday evening, June 26, that she and her boyfriend, Pedro Ruiz III, were making a YouTube video when she shot him in the chest.

The incident took place in Halstad in western Minnesota along the Red River River about 35 miles north of Moorhead.

When emergency workers arrived on the scene, they attempted life-saving measures on Ruiz but he was later declared dead.

Authorities found a gold Desert Eagle .50-caliber handgun in the grass near the couple’s home.

Perez told a Norman County Sheriff’s Office deputy that Ruiz wanted to make a video of her shooting a book and he believed that the book would stop the bullet.

She said the incident was recorded and she gave the deputy two cameras.

Perez said Ruiz set up one camera on the back of a vehicle and the other on a ladder nearby. She said she agreed to do the video and to shoot the gun after Ruiz, 22, showed her a different book that he had shot that prevented the bullet from going all the way through.

She told authorities that she shot at Ruiz from about a foot away while Ruiz held a book to his chest.

The bullet went into her boyfriend's chest.

"I wish they wouldn't have done it. I wish he would've just done another prank," the victim's aunt, Claudia Ruiz, told WDAY-TV.

Claudia Ruiz said Perez is pregnant and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.

"They were in love. It was just a prank gone wrong. It shouldn't have happened like this. It shouldn't have happened at all," Ruiz said.

Neighbors watched as paramedics did chest compressions outside of the couple's home before being lifeflighted to a Fargo hospital.

"Everyone was crying. I just couldn't take it anymore so I had to go back home," a neighbor, Wayne Cameron, told WDAY.

Perez was being held in the Northwest Regional Correction Center in Crookston, Minn., Wednesday morning, June 28, and she was expected to make a court appearance at 1 p.m. on the manslaughter charge in Norman County District Court via interactive TV.

The couple routinely took videos of themselves in an attempt to attrack an online audience. Here is a video taken last week and uploaded to their YouTube channel on Monday, the day of the shooting.

Here is the YouTube channel the couple used.