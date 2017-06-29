Darren Patterson, wife Ashley, attorney Bruce Quick and private investigator Chuck Anderson were seen during the busy noon hour walking up and down the sidewalk, looking up at the HoDo and gesturing toward buildings across the street.

At one point, Patterson peered in a corner window of the HoDo before the four stopped to talk right where Patterson knocked out two men during an altercation the night of May 27.

One of those two men, James “Jamie” Grant of Fargo, fell and struck his head on the concrete sidewalk after he was punched. Grant, a 45-year-old father and husband, died nine days later from a traumatic brain injury.

Patterson, 43, was initially charged with felony aggravated assault for Grant’s injury, but the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office amended the charge to felony manslaughter after Grant died.

When asked what the group was doing outside the HoDo Thursday, Quick responded with “no comment.”

Patterson, wearing dress pants, a long-sleeved white shirt and blue vest, walked along quietly with his wife, heading east on First Avenue North.

Asked whether he had anything to say, Patterson said Quick advised him not to comment.

However, he added, “I mean, I have a lot I’d like to tell you. I’d like to tell you the truth, but I gotta wait for Bruce (Quick).”

“Our family is broken for James Grant’s family. That’s what I can tell you,” Patterson said.

Patterson also asked this reporter why The Forum only included photos from social media accounts that showed him, and not his wife and young daughter, in a story published recently.

“I would have had a fairer chance if you would have depicted who I really was in the pictures,” Patterson said. “It has a lot to do with my character, who I am,” he added.

The Forum chose not to publish any photos of Patterson’s wife and child as part of the story because they were not part of the fight.

Ashley Patterson said on Thursday it was a good decision.

“We don’t need to be involved,” she said.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Darren Patterson faces an aggravated assault charge for allegedly knocking Christopher Sang unconscious, and a simple assault charge for allegedly striking Jamie Grant’s brother, Jeffrey Grant, in the mouth.

Patterson, who’s from Fargo but now lives in Las Vegas, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Aug. 2 in Cass County District Court.