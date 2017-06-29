Moorhead mail carrier charged with theft

Sarah Elizabeth Shanebeck, 30, of Fargo, faces three felony counts of mail theft.

According to a court complaint:

In January, a Moorhead resident reported to police that a $50 Walmart gift card she had placed in the mail for pickup, as well as a birthday card containing $5 and a birthday card containing a $25 check, did not reach their intended recipient.

When police checked surveillance video of a Walmart store where the gift card was used, it revealed the card was used by Shanebeck, who was assigned to the victim’s mail route.

The U.S. Postal Service then conducted a test by placing mail in Shanebeck’s route containing gift cards from Target and Walmart.

The cards were supposed to be delivered to the victim of the original theft, but instead they were used by Shanebeck to make online purchases, according to the complaint.

It isn’t clear if Shanebeck still works for the Postal Service. A message left with a Postal Service official in the Twin Cities was not returned.