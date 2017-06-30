Man arrested for robbery in Grand Forks during Craigslist sale
GRAND FORKS--A man was arrested in Grand Forks for trying to steal money during a Craigslist sale.
Police say a man went to go buy a car he found on Craigslist around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, June 29.
When he arrived, 23-year-old Derrickus Franklin tried to take his money.
Two other women were also there with Franklin.
22-year-old Erica Williams was arrested for possession of stolen property.
Franklin was arrested for strong-armed robbery.
Both are being held in the Grand Forks County jail.
The robbery is still under investigation.