Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man arrested for robbery in Grand Forks during Craigslist sale

    By First News Staff Today at 5:04 p.m.
    1 / 3
    2 / 3
    3 / 3

    GRAND FORKS--A man was arrested in Grand Forks for trying to steal money during a Craigslist sale. 

    Police say a man went to go buy a car he found on Craigslist around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, June 29.

    When he arrived, 23-year-old Derrickus Franklin tried to take his money. 

    Two other women were also there with Franklin.

    22-year-old Erica Williams was arrested for possession of stolen property. 

    Franklin was arrested for strong-armed robbery.

    Both are being held in the Grand Forks County jail. 

    The robbery is still under investigation. 

    Explore related topics:NewscrimeGrand ForksnewsrobberyCrime
    Advertisement
    randomness