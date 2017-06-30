The value of the seized marijuana is estimated to be $600,000, the Berthold Police Department said.

According to a police report:

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. Highway 2, resulting in the arrest of the driver on suspicion of possessing marijuana with the intent to deliver.

An investigation led police to believe that a second vehicle was involved, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle after it left Berthold. The people in the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy.

The names of those arrested and other details were being withheld pending an ongoing investigation.