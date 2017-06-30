Search
    122-pound pot bust believed to be one of North Dakota’s largest ever

    By Dave Olson Today at 9:41 a.m.
    Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt kneels in front of marijuana seized after a traffic stop Tuesday, June 27.

    BERTHOLD, N.D. — A traffic stop conducted Tuesday night, June 27, near Berthold led to the seizure of 122 pounds of high-grade marijuana, believed to be one of the largest marijuana seizures in North Dakota history.

    The value of the seized marijuana is estimated to be $600,000, the Berthold Police Department said.

    According to a police report:

    Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. Highway 2, resulting in the arrest of the driver on suspicion of possessing marijuana with the intent to deliver.

    An investigation led police to believe that a second vehicle was involved, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle after it left Berthold. The people in the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy.

    The names of those arrested and other details were being withheld pending an ongoing investigation.

    Dave Olson
