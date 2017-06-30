Grand Forks man charged with sexually assaulting child

The new charges came after local prosecutors asked the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation to reopen a case investigating accusations from 2009 and 2010.

George Robert Lyons, 36, faces four counts of gross sexual imposition, three which are considered Class AA felonies — the state's most severe level — and punishable with life in prison.

Lyons is accused of giving a 13-year-old sleeping pills, sexually assaulting and taking photos of the victim in March 2009 in Arvilla, N.D. That case was reported to Grand Forks Social Services, court documents state.

In February 2010 the victim reported to Red River Children's Advocacy Center that Lyons committed similar abuses, including drugging and sexual assault that allegedly occurred throughout 2009 and 2010 at residences in Arvilla and Grand Forks.

In January 2010 the victim also reported that Lyons forcefully assaulted the victim when she was 14 years old.

The charges come after an investigation from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which began in January 2016 after the Grand Forks County State's Attorney's Office requested BCI reopen a child sexual abuse case first reported to authorities in 2009, according to court documents filed this week.

Lyons' case is being prosecuted by the North Dakota Attorney General's Office, not the Grand Forks County State's Attorney's Office. Assistant Attorney General Britta K. Demello Rice is prosecuting the case for the state.

"This office is prosecuting the case at the request of the county's state's attorney," Liz Brocker, spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, told the Herald via email.

Brocker deferred comment on why the request was made to the Grand Forks County State's Attorney's Office.

Grand Forks County State's Attorney David Jones declined to comment.

A warrant for Lyons' arrest was issued June 28, and he was apprehended Friday morning, records show. He made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon, where Judge Jon Jensen set a $50,000 unsecured bond, meaning he will not have to pay anything now but will owe the full amount if he misses an Aug. 2 hearing. The state cited his ongoing $15,000 bond in Polk County as justification for the unsecured bond.

Lyons made a court appearance in Polk County Friday morning, in an ongoing sexual assault case in Minnesota where he is also accused of abusing children. He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one first degree and one second degree, in December 2015.

The charges stem from claims he had oral sex and inappropriately touched a person under 16 years of age, according to court documents.

Lyons has entered a not guilty plea in Minnesota, and is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 9.