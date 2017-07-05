Armed robbery reports outside Fargo hotels result in arrests

According to Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson:

The first robbery reportedly happened outside of the hotels in the 1400 block of 35th Street South about 3:30 a.m. when the victim was approached by someone with a gun.

Police arrived at the scene and later called for backup from the local SWAT team after a second victim reported being robbed in the area, though it was not clear if a weapon was used.

Quality Suites was surrounded by officers, and six to seven suspects were arrested as they left the hotel over the course of the morning. Their names were not released.

A search warrant was obtained for a Quality Suites room, but no guns or additional suspects were found, Anderson said.

He said a number of the people arrested had outstanding warrants and that authorities were still working to determine whether any of those arrested were connected to the robberies.

Police had left the area by about 10:30 a.m.