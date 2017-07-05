According to information posted on the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page:

About 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn in the 1400 block of 35th Street South for an armed robbery involving a handgun.

Early in the investigation, police believed there may have been two separate holdups, but they eventually concluded there was only one victim of an armed robbery. Officers determined that possible suspects were in the Quality Suites hotel, which is a short distance from the Quality Inn.

Police detained two people as they left a hotel room where officers believed suspects were located. After making contact with other occupants of the room, five additional people were arrested.

Of the seven people detained, investigators had enough probable cause to arrest one person in connection with the armed robbery, and two others had unrelated outstanding warrants. Investigators recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the crime.

The suspect in the armed robbery was identified by police as Kashif A. Grant, a 27-year-old with no permanent address.