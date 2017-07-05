High-risk sex offender changes addresses in Fargo

Roger Patrick Mcavoy, 56, now lives at 735 14th St. N. in Fargo, police said.

Mcavoy was convicted of sexual assault in Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Court in 1995 after he repeatedly grabbed and pinched two girls, ages 13 and 14, at a skating rink, police said.

In North Dakota, he was convicted of gross sexual imposition in Burleigh County District Court in 1989. The victim was a 12-year-old female acquaintance, police said.

Mcavoy has been ordered to register as an offender for the rest of his life.