Carmen Hager, 51, of Devils Lake was charged in Cass County District Court in January with willful disturbance of a dead body and ingesting a controlled substance in connection with the death of Joel Wee, a 53-year-old Fargo man who was friends with Hager and who died in his home Nov. 29.

According to documents filed in Cass County District Court:

When Hager was questioned by authorities in December regarding Wee's death, she told them Wee was a heroin user and that they had used heroin together the day he died.

She said at one point, Wee went outside to get some deer meat from his car, and when he didn't come back, she went to find him.

She said she found Wee at the bottom of the basement stairs and panicked and pulled him back into the apartment.

Hager told authorities she thought about calling 911 but didn't because her phone was out of minutes. She said she tried to do CPR but didn't know how.

She also said her mind went blank and that she was disoriented from the heroin.

The court documents said Hager took a needle the two had been using and threw it away.

Hager's arrest Monday came after she allegedly gave a false Social Security number to an officer during a traffic stop because she knew she had a warrant in Cass County, according to Ramsey County District Court documents.

Hager was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor count of giving false information to an officer. She was being held Wednesday, July 5, in the Ramsey County Jail in Devils Lake, with a bail amount of $500.

Hager is to be transferred to the Cass County Jail, according to the Ramsey County Jail. Court records did not list an attorney for her.