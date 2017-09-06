The teen was walking Friday about 12:45 p.m. and said hello to a man who was walking by, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

The man suddenly grabbed the girl’s arm and wouldn’t let go.

The man, who spoke limited English, said something to the effect of, “Me home” and grabbed her breast over her clothes, according to Ernster. He possibly said that he loved the girl.

A 61-year-old woman was driving by and noticed what was happening, Ernster said. She told the man to let go of the teen, but he told her, “It’s OK, she wants to go with me.” The woman pried the man’s fingers off the teen’s arm, took the girl into her car and drove her to another location to wait for police.

Officers did not find the man, but have been out in the neighborhood and trying to identify him, Ernster said.