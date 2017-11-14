Man made up armed robbery story, Grand Forks Police say

On Friday, Nov. 11, 24-year-old Reid J. Peterson called Grand Forks Police saying a black male with a chinstrap-style beard approached his vehicle and threatened him with a handgun in the 200 block of North Sixth Street. He told officers the man was wearing a black jacket with a furry hood, and that his assailant fled without taking any items or inflicting any personal harm.

A further investigation into the robbery gave detectives just one suspect: Peterson.

Police say they have recommended a false report to law enforcement charge to the Grand Forks County State's Attorney's Office for Peterson after determining he fabricated his story.

Those charges had not been officially filed as of Tuesday afternoon and Peterson had not been booked into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.