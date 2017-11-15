West Fargo police warn of car break-ins
WEST FARGO – Police are calling attention to a series of car break-ins on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in southwest West Fargo.
Starting at about 9 a.m., vehicles were broken into in the area south of 32nd Avenue West and west of Sheyenne Street.
"West Fargo Police would like to remind people to not leave valuables in their vehicles and to also lock their car doors at all times," police said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the West Fargo Police Department at (701) 433-5500.